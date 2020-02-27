Don McLean Inks Recording Deal With Time Life

(CelebrityAccess) – Songwriter Hall of Fame member Don McLean has inked a new recording and distribution deal with Time Life, which is distributed through the WEA/Warner Bros. distribution system.

The deal will see many of McLean’s recordings, including 1971’s iconic American Pie, available across all digital platforms for the very first time.

“I am really excited as my first 6 or 7 albums have been the only music of mine available for people to listen to on Spotify and through all the streaming services,” said McLean. “I was astounded to learn how many streams I received just in 2019 alone from those projects so I figured I might as well make all of my music available through this great new opportunity with Time Life. I have worked with them in the past on the American Troubadour project with success, so why not join them again for this next chapter.”

“We’re incredibly honored to be working with Don McLean again and that he chose Time Life to bring these recordings to his fans,” added Mike Jason, Time Life’s Senior Vice President, Live Entertainment. “We released his acclaimed documentary and soundtrack, ‘American Troubadour,’ back in 2012 and look forward to continuing our relationship long into the future. Don McLean is an icon of American music; his body of work and his talent are peerless and we’re excited to deliver more of it to the world.”

In addition to catalog albums such as Prime Time, Chain Lighting, Believers, Don McLean Sings Marty Robbins, The Western Album, and others, Don will be releasing a newly recorded project of his favorite cover songs. The release date will be announced soon.