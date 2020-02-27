BMI Partners With Muzooka To Give Artists Alternative To Setlist Reporting For Live Concert Distribution

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.) has today (Feb. 27) announced a new partnership with live concert asset management company, Muzooka, aimed at streamlining setlist reporting for its songwriters and composers worldwide.

This marks the first partnership with an American performing rights organization for Muzooka, who have previously partnered with international PROs, including SOCAN and BUMA/STEMRA, among others.

In addition to reporting on BMI.com, BMI songwriters and composers who already use the Muzooka platform to manage their live concert assets including artist photos, bios, and social media links, now also have the option to report setlists from one central concert management hub. BMI says that the convenience of this alternative will “expand its efforts to ensure timely setlist reporting and help facilitate payments to its affiliates when their music is played on stage.”

Alison Smith, EVP, Distribution, Publisher Relations & Administration Services, BMI, said: “Songs are the foundation for any live concert, and we’re in the business of making sure our songwriters, composers and music publishers get paid when their music is played publicly. This new partnership with Muzooka gives our affiliates an alternative way to report their setlists, which in turn helps facilitate the distribution of royalties when their music is performed at concerts around the world.”

Muzooka CEO Shawn Wilson added: “As a creator-focused company, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the livelihood of touring artists by making setlist reporting a little easier. Concerts are a huge part of the overall music experience for fans around the world, and without great songs, there would be no live shows. Knowing that Muzooka is working together with BMI to support its songwriters and rights holders is paramount to us.”