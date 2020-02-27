NMPA And Peloton Announce Settlement Of Litigation, Joint Collaboration Agreement

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), the trade association representing all American music publishers and their songwriting partners, and Peloton, the world’s largest interactive fitness platform, today (Feb. 27) announced that they have fully settled the litigation brought last year by 14 NMPA members.

Plaintiff publishers in the case were Downtown Music Publishing, Anthem Entertainment, Big Deal Music, Pulse Music Group, peermusic, Greensleeves Publishing, Me Gusta Music, Reservoir Media Management, The Richmond Organization (TRO), Round Hill Music, The Royalty Network, STB Music, Tunecore and Ultra Music Publishing.

Additionally, Peloton and NMPA have entered into a joint collaboration agreement and will work together to further optimize Peloton’s music licensing systems and processes.

NMPA President & CEO David Israelite said: “We are pleased the music publishers and their songwriter partners in this case have reached a settlement with Peloton that compensates creators properly and sets forth the environment for a positive relationship going forward. Peloton is an innovative company, and we are impressed with the company’s investment in technology and commitment to delivering a powerful, authentic music experience. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration to find solutions that will benefit all songwriters.”

Peloton’s Head of Music Paul DeGooyer said: “Music is an important part of the Peloton experience, and we are very proud to have pioneered a new revenue stream for recording artists and songwriters. We’re equally proud to partner with David and the NMPA to ensure that songwriters are, and continue to be, fairly compensated. With the NMPA’s input, we are confident our proprietary, state-of-the-art music system will provide an even more dynamic fitness experience for our millions of members worldwide.”