Nominations Announced For 55th Annual ACM Awards, Keith Urban To Host

(CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music has today (Feb. 27) announced the nominations for the 55th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards, honoring the biggest names and emerging talent in the Country Music industry.
Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award-winner Keith Urban will host the show for the first time.
Nominees were revealed online via the ACM Awards Nominations Digital Press Conference held this morning. Urban along with ACM Award-winning artist Lauren Alaina, who will also serve as this year’s official backstage announcer, this year’s ACM Radio Award National On-Air Personality of the Year winner Bobby Bones, Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura and Kevin Frazier, CBS This Morning’s Gayle King and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde all announced select categories via video postings to the Academy’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Maren Morris earned five nominations in four categories, including her fourth Female Artist of the Year nomination and first Group of the Year nomination as a member of The Highwomen. She is also nominated in the Album of the Year category twice, as both artist and producer, for GIRL. Additionally, Morris is nominated for Music Event of the Year for “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.
Reigning Male Artist of the Year Thomas Rhett received five nominations in four categories, including his first-ever Entertainer of the Year nomination. Rhett is also nominated twice, as both artist and producer, for his album Center Point Road in the Album of the Year category. Additionally, he received his first Video of the Year nomination for “Remember You Young,” and his fourth Male Artist of the Year nomination.
Reigning Duo of the Year Dan + Shay earned four nominations, including their seventh nod for Duo of the Year. They received nominations in the Video of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Song of the Year categories for “10,000 Hours.” Shay Mooney received his first individual nomination as a songwriter in the Song of the Year category for “10,000 Hours.” Additionally, Dan Smyers received two individual nominations as a songwriter in the Song of the Year category and as a producer in the Music Event of the Year category for “10,000 Hours.”
Reigning champs who have also received nods across various categories this year include Blake Shelton, Old Dominion, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, and Kasey Musgraves among others.
This year’s nominations list includes 25 artists and industry creators receiving their first-ever ACM Awards nomination. The first-time nominees include Mason Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dan Atchison, Gabby Barrett, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jeremy Bussey, Clint Daniels, Carlo Glorioso, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, Michael Hardy, The Highwomen, Cody Johnson, Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos, Lil Nas X, Angie Lorenz, Sophie Muller, Michael Trent Reznor, Matthew Atticus Ross, Jordan Schmidt, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wallen and YoungKio.
The 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 5 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS All Access subscription service.
You can check out this year’s full list of nominees below.
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Carrie Underwood
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- The Highwomen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Lindsay Ell
- Caylee Hammack
- Tenille Townes
- Jordan Davis
- Russell Dickerson
- Riley Green
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
- Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
- Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
- Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
- GIRL – Maren Morris
- Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris
- Record Label: Columbia Nashville
- Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
- Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
- Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
- Producer: Scott Moffatt
- Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
- Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
- God’s Country – Blake Shelton
- Producer: Scott Hendricks
- Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)
- One Man Band – Old Dominion
- Producer: Shane McAnally
- Record Label: RCA Records Nashville
- Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves
- Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
- Record Label: MCA Nashville
- Rumor – Lee Brice
- Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone
- Record Label: Curb Records
- What If I Never Get Over You – Lady Antebellum
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Label: BMLG Records
- 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
- Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).
- Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde
- Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde
- Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).
- God’s Country – Blake Shelton
- Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
- Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).
- One Man Band – Old Dominion
- Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi
- Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We’re Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.
- Some Of It – Eric Church
- Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson
- Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).
- 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Director: Patrick Tracy
- Producer: Christen Pinkston
- God’s Country – Blake Shelton
- Director: Sophie Muller
- Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy
- One Man Band – Old Dominion
- Director: Mason Allen
- Producer: Mason Allen
- Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett
- Director: TK McKamy
- Producer: Dan Atchison
- Sugar Coat – Little Big Town
- Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
- Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
- 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Producers: Dan Smyers
- Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Dive Bar – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
- Producers: Garth Brooks
- Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.
- Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
- Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio
- Record Label: Columbia Records
- What Happens In A Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER
- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV
- The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, OK
- Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI
- The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, NV
- WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, OK
- Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
- MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV
- Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM
- Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA
- T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
- California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
- Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
- Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, TX
- Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN
- San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX
- Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, OR
- Stagecoach – Indio, CA
- Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Watershed Festival – George, WA
- Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL
- Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
- Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC
- Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO
- Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL
- Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, TN
- The Beacon Theatre – New York, NY
- The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL
- DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, UT
- Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, IL
- Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL
- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH
- Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
- Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VA
- Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
- Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, OH
- The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, AL
- Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, GA
- Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
- Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA
- Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL
- Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent
- Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents
- Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!
- Kell Houston – Houston Productions
- Nina Rojas – Neste Live!
- Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions
- Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
- Brian O’Connell – Live Nation
- Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions
- Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group
- Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Eli Beaird
- Mike Brignardello
- Tim Marks
- Michael Rhodes
- Jimmie Lee Sloas
- Fred Eltringham
- Miles McPherson
- Greg Morrow
- Jerry Roe
- Nir Zidkyahu
- Tom Bukovac
- Dann Huff
- Rob McNelley
- Adam Shoenfeld
- Ilya Toshinskiy
- David Dorn
- Tony Harrell
- Charlie Judge
- Tim Lauer
- Gordon Mote
- Mike Rojas
- Stuart Duncan
- Jenee Fleenor
- Jim Hoke
- Danny Rader
- Joe Spivey
- Charlie Worsham
- Dan Dugamore
- Paul Franklin
- Josh Grange
- Russ Pahl
- Justin Schipper
- Chuck Ainlay
- Jeff Balding
- Tony Castle
- Julian King
- Steve Marcantonio
- Justin Niebank
- busbee
- Buddy Cannon
- Dann Huff
- Michael Knox
- Joey Moi