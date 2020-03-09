Justin Bieber’s Changes Tour Forced To Downgrade To Smaller Venues Amid Slow Ticket Sales

(CelebrityAccess) – Justin Bieber has been forced to downgrade some of the shows on his upcoming ‘Changes’ stadium tour to smaller venues due to slow ticket sales.

The affected dates include Bieber’s June 27 show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which has been moved to the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on June 28; his July 2 show at NRG Stadium, which has been moved to Houston’s Toyota Center on June 27; his Aug. 14 show at Indianapolis’ FirstEnergy Stadium, which has been moved to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse; his Aug. 21 show at FedEx Field outside of Washington, D.C., which has been moved to the city’s Capitol One Arena; his Aug. 29 show at Ford Field in Detroit, which has been moved to Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 30; as well as shows in Nashville, Columbus, Ohio and Glendale, Arizona.

The ‘Changes Tour’ is slated to kick off in Seattle on May 14 before wrapping up in East Rutherford, NJ on Sept. 26.

Special guests include Kehlani and Jaden Smith.