Backstage Shooting Brings Lil Baby Concert At Bill Harris Arena To A Halt

BIRMINGHAM, AL (CelebrityAccess) — One person was seriously injured after gunfire broke out during a concert by rapper Lil Baby at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena on Saturday night.

According to AL.com, the incident at the arena occurred at approximately 10:30 PM when an altercation broke out between the show’s promoters and members of Lil Baby’s entourage in a backstage area adjacent to the stage.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been upgraded to stable condition, AL.com reported.

A video of the concert captured by a fan appeared to show a physical dispute on the side of the stage during the performance, followed by a gunshot that brings the concert to halt.

In the video, the panicked audience can be seen fleeing or dropping to the floor. Fortunately, no additional injuries were reported.

Concert security cleared the building and the concert was called off.

As of Sunday afternoon, police had no one in custody over the shooting incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department Investigative Bureau at 205-254-1764.