41st Blues Music Awards To Go Virtual

MEMPHIS, TENN (CelebrityAccess) – The Blue Music Foundation has announced that its 41st annual Blues Music Awards gala will be going virtual in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Our goal this year is to create a global community from all corners of the world, coming together to celebrate the music and heal our souls,” said Blues Foundation President and CEO, Barbara Newman.
Multi-BMA winning and Grammy Award-nominated artist Shemekia Copeland will host the event, which is slated to take place May 3, from her living room, while BMA nominees will contribute exclusive performances recorded in their homes. Like prior BMA ceremonies, this online event will also feature announcements of all nominees and award winners, along with some special guest appearances. A full list of 2020 BMA nominees can be found here.
The Blues Foundation also recently announced the creation of the COVID-19 Blues Musician Emergency Relief Fund to assist full-time professional blues musicians who have lost their income source due to tour and event cancellations into the foreseeable future. 2020 BMA ticket holders are being asked to convert their purchases into donations to be applied directly to the fund. According to the Foundation, monies have already been distributed to blues musicians for rent/mortgage, utilities, cell phone bills, car payments and other vital necessities with hopes for continued fund growth to allow The Blues Foundation to help as many blues musicians as possible. Donations may be made directly online here.
The 41st annual Blues Music Awards gala will kick off at 5 p.m. EDT, 4 p.m. CDT, and 2 p.m. PDT on May 3, and will be live-streamed on The Blues Foundation’s Facebook page and co-broadcasted on its YouTube channel.