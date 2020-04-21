Apple Music Launches In 52 New Markets

(CelebrityAccess) – Apple Music has launched in 52 additional countries. The move is a part of a global expansion of the company’s most popular services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud.

“We’re delighted to bring many of Apple’s most beloved Services to users in more countries than ever before,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content. “We hope our customers can discover their new favorite apps, games, music and podcasts as we continue to celebrate the world’s best creators, artists and developers.”

Beginning today (April 21), new Apple Music subscribers in the 52 additional markets can enjoy a six-month free trial of the service, with locally curated playlists including Africa Now, Afrobeats Hits, Ghana Bounce and more. In addition, users have access to world-class music experts, tastemakers, and artist-led programs from globally celebrated creators including Virgil Abloh, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Pharrell, and more.

The App Store, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts and iCloud are now available in the following countries and regions:

Africa: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda and Zambia.

Asia-Pacific: Maldives and Myanmar.

Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia.

Middle East: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq.

Oceania: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga and Vanuatu.

Apple Music is also expanding to the following countries and regions:

Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Tunisia.

Asia-Pacific: Bhutan.

Europe: Croatia, Iceland and North Macedonia.

Latin America and the Caribbean: the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos and Uruguay.

Middle East: Kuwait, Qatar and Yemen.

Oceania: Solomon Islands.

Apple Music’s pricing in the new territories ranges from USD $2.99 per month in markets like Angola, Cameroon and Zambia to $10.99 per month in Iceland.

The music streaming service, which boasts a catalog of over 60 million songs, is now available in 167 countries and regions worldwide.