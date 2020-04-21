Electric Forest Canceled For 2020

ROTHBURY, MI (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Electric Forest Festival announced that the event would be taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“After weeks of discussions, input, and direction from state and local authorities, and with a full focus on the safety of our community, we had made the decision to look ahead and reunite in 2021,” event organizers said in a statement posted to the fest’s website.

Event organizers had previously indicated they were working on alternative dates to stage the sold-out event, which is now in its 10th year but on Tuesday, announced that Electric Forest was not taking place this year.

The multi-genre festival, which is co-produced by Insomniac and Madison House, brings an eclectic blend of jam bands and electronic music to the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury, Michigan in late June.

The lineup for 2020 included The String Cheese Incident, Bassnectar, Flume, Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, Louis The Child, Diplo, The Disco Biscuits, and numerous others.

As with many other events, ticket holders are being offered refunds for 2020 or they can hold on to their tickets which will be honored at the festival’s return in 2021.