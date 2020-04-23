BuzzAngle Rebrands As Alpha Data Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Music-analytics and data service BuzzAngle announced that it has rebranded as Alpha Data Music and is relaunching with upgraded features.

Founded in 2013 by Border City Media, the company formerly known as BuzzAngle uses data collected from more than 50 music platforms to provide near real-time information about music consumption, including album sales, song sales, streaming history, and social media analytics.

Alpha Data sources its data from retailers, record stores, radio stations, and music venues, claims to track 5 billion streams daily from more than 50 music platforms, offering a “complete view of all music consumption transactions in their finest detail.”

The service, which will operate under a new website, alphadata.fm, claims to track 5 billion streams daily and allows users to generate custom reports with a wide range of data points.

As well, Alpha Data Music reports that they have also made upgrades to their daily reporting service, allowing for faster data feeds via a forthcoming cloud application.

Alpha Data Music also reports that it is upgrading its service to provide faster data feeds via a forthcoming cloud application.

Alpha Data will continue to power the Rolling Stone Charts, which launched in July 2019 after Rolling Stone owner Penske Media took a stake in the data company.

For current BuzzAngle subscribers, they should be able to continue logging into their accounts without interruption, Alpha Data said.