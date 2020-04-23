The Rolling Stones Try To Shake The ‘Rona Blues With A New Track

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones have released a brand new track directed at the current living nightmare of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the new track, “Living In A Ghost Town,” the Stones take a look at the inclemencies and vicissitudes of life during the lockdown.

“It wasn’t written for now but it was written about being in a place which was full of life. And then now there’s all bereft of life, so to speak. And when I went back to what I’d written originally lyrically, it was all full of, well I didn’t use them in the lyrics, it was all full of plague terms and things like that. I never actually used that, but it was all there. It was very close to the times that we’re living through now. But Keith Richards and I both had the idea that we should release it. But I said, “Well I’ve got to rewrite it.” Some of it is not going to work and some of it was a bit weird and a bit too dark. So I slightly rewrote it. I didn’t have to rewrite very much, to be honest. It’s very much how I originally did it. I was just jamming,” Stones frontman Mick Jagger told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“I was just playing a guitar and just wrote it like that. I don’t know what frame of mind I must’ve been in. I mean it was semi-humorous, then it got less humorous and I don’t know. Sometimes these things take a long time to write but this, I just wrote it really quickly in like 10 minutes. We played this song just Keith Richards and myself and a friend of ours, Steve. We routined it together after I’ve done it and we worked some parts out. And then we went and recorded it with a band. Then last week I redid the vocals for this. And it’s just open to own interpretation to a certain extent of course. But yeah, no, it was a little strange because the original was so much apropos of the times we were living through already.,” Jagger added.

“So, let’s cut a long story short. We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then shit hit the fan Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it, ‘Living in a Ghost Town’,” added Keith Richards.

“I enjoyed working on this track. I think it captures a mood and I hope people who listen to it will agree,” stated Charlie Watts.

“Thanks so much for all your messages these past few weeks, it means so much to us that you enjoy the music. So we have a brand new track for you, we hope you enjoy it. It has a haunting melody, it’s called Living in A Ghost Town,” concluded Ronnie Wood.

Check out Living In A Ghost Town here, or via your favorite DSP.