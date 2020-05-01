More Than $8 Million Now Raised For Food Banks Canada Following ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ Special

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Five days after the historic all-Canadian special ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ broadcast, Food Banks Canada has today (May 1) confirmed that donations have now topped more than $8 million to date.

The funds are among the largest amount ever raised as the result of a charitable television special in Canada. Additionally, it is the most money raised through a text-to-donate channel in Canada in such a short period, raising more than $1.6 million in four days.

It was announced on Monday that ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ had become the most-watched (non-sports) Canadian broadcast on record. According to a release, updated audience data indicates the special was watched in some part by more than 12 million viewers (or one in three Canadians). With three days of delayed viewing, the 90-minute special now has an average audience of 5.9 million viewers.

The special also marked the biggest multi-platform broadcast in Canadian history, with 15 broadcasting groups led by Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media presenting the star-studded show on hundreds of TV, radio, streaming, and on demand platforms. Nearly one hundred Canadian artists, activists, actors, and athletes shared their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to frontline workers combatting COVID-19, including the 3,000 local food bank organizations Food Banks Canada supports across Canada.

The funds raised from the special will be used to provide immediate support as food banks respond to the crisis now. This includes funds for food or essential support items, based on their current demand and business needs. The funds will also support changes to their operations, including the creation of alternative delivery systems that adhere to social distancing guidelines. As a second phase, Food Banks Canada will work towards building reserves in anticipation of a prolonged increased need in food bank services, should the economy experience a recession after COVID-19 is under control.

Canadians can continue to donate to Food Banks Canada by texting COVID to 30333 or visiting FoodBanksCanada.ca/StrongerTogether until May 26.

‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ is now available on demand on CBC Gem, Citytv.com, Crave, CTV.ca, CTV app, GlobalTV.com, Global TV App, ICI TOU.TV, iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app, Stingray Qello, and Super Channel On Demand.