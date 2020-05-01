Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont Details Preliminary Re-Opening Plans For The State

HARTFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont detailed the initial plan to begin slowly reopening the state from its coronavirus lockdown, with a phased procedure that will tentatively begin on May 20th.

The four-phased approach will go into effect if the state continues to meet a series of metrics that include continued declines in new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations, and maintaining adequate stocks of key medical supplies, Governor Lamont said during a televised press conference.

The governor also stipulated that increased COVID-19 testing, and adequate contract tracing capabilities must be in place before the state can contemplate moving towards re-opening.

Earlier this week, Governor Lamont announced that Connecticut is working to develop an extensive contract tracing network to identify and isolate infected people before they can spread the virus communally.

“If you want to make sure that this pandemic stays under control, we want to do everything we can to make sure there are no flare-ups around the region,” Lamont said.

The first phase of the plan, which is currently scheduled to go into effect on May 20, will see the state re-open outdoor areas at restaurants and bars; camping and recreation areas at state parks, outdoor museums and zoos; offices, retail outlets and boutique shops.

Companies will still be urged to keep their employees working from home if possible, Lamont said.

Gov. Lamont also said that personal service businesses, such as hair and nail salons, may be reopened on a limited basis but details of social distancing guidelines for those business are still being evaluated.

“It’s tougher to enforce social distancing in an environment like that. But based upon what we see in Georgia and other places — people aren’t flooding in. People are doing it by appointment,” Lamont said.

Governor Lamont did not provide additional details for other business, including large public gatherings such as concerts, but said he would provide updates in the first week of May.

Connecticut, which has about 3.5 million residents, has seen at least 27,500 cases of coronavirus and 2,257 deaths related to the virus.