Michael Jordan Turned Down $100 Million To Appear At Two-Hour Event, Agent Says

(CelebrityAccess) – Following the recent release of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docu-series, which delves into the untold history of Michael Jordan, it seems as though the basketball icon’s name has been on everyone’s lips.

Earlier this week, his former agent David Falk sat down for an interview on WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio,” and revealed his famous client once turned down an exorbitant amount of money for a two-hour appearance.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down,” Falk said Wednesday, without providing any additional details. “God bless him. He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in,” Falk added.

“The Last Dance” premiered on ESPN April 19 and will air on Sunday nights through May 17. Episodes are also being made available on Netflix after their initial cable release.