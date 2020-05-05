Hannah Babitt Launches Babz Inc. A New Boutique Management Firm

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hannah Babitt, formerly of This Is Noise MGMT, has launched Babz Inc. a new boutique management company focused on developing songwriter and producers.

Based in Los Angeles, the company launches wit a roster that includes producer Alex Hope, who has produced and written songs for Alanis Morissette, Alec Benjamin, Selena Gomez, Tegan & Sara, Ben Platt, Troye Sivan and Tove Lo, among others, and Nick Monson, who won a Grammy as a producer for A Star Is Born and who has produced hits for Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Nick Jonas, among others.

Other clients include songwriter/producer Big Taste, who has co-written hits for Justin Bieber, Ashe, Carlie Hanson and others; and Arkadi Zaslavski, who has released music via Zedd, Kelly Clarkson and Kiiara, among others.

“This is our company, one that embraces each client’s individual and diverse creative lanes and strategically propels careers forward with an incredible sense of internal community. I am immensely proud of our producers and songwriters and look forward to the accomplishments for years to come,” Babitt said of her new venture.

Babitt formerly served as producer, manager and Senior VP of A&R at This Is Noise MGMT’s publishing division. While at the company, she played a key role in building both its management and publishing roster.

Before joining the This Is Noise team, Babitt also did a stint at Pulse Music Group, where she served as Creative Director/A&R and she started her career at The Artists Organization with industry veterans Gary Gersh and Bill Bennett.

In addition to her professional roles, Babitt also serves as co-chair of the She Is The Music Songwriting Committee, a non-profit organization committed to increasing the number of women working in music started by Alicia Keys, Jody Gerson, Ann Mincieli and Sam Kirby.