Mick Jagger’s Old Timey Guide To Sheltering In Place During The ‘Rona

CHATEAU JAGGER (CelebrityAccess) — Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC’s Tonight Show teamed up with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger to provide an tongue-in-cheek guide to living the life of a rock star amid the UK’s COVID-19 lockdown.

In the video segment, which was cast as an old-timey BBC newsreel, Mick goes hands on with everything, from gardening and tending to some light maintenance chores, to herding his favorite flock of sheep and getting his hands dirty working on an old fashioned jalopy.

We even get a glimpse of a tender encounter between the rock icon and his favorite cat therapist and a little of Mick’s exercise routine, which unsurprisingly, includes jumping jacks though entirely sans flash, if you know what I mean.

In the end, it turns out that the video is in service of a good cause and concludes with a request for donations to savethechildren.org, which is responding to unprecedented need for medical care for children around the world.

The Stones have been busy during the pandemic, releasing “Living in a Ghost Town” a song reworked into an ode to life during the pandemic. The track, their first new material since 2012, beat out new music by the likes of The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Travis Scott to top the iTunes chart.

Check out Jagger’s how-to guide here.