Bandcamp Waived Fees Again Last Friday And Fans Spent $7.1M To Support Indie Artists

(Hypebot) — Bandcamp waived commissions again on May 1st as part of their effort to help independent musicians and labels during the current crisis. Fans responded by breaking Bandcamp’s previous sales records.

Last Friday fans bought $7.1 million worth of commission-free indie music and merch on Bandcamp.

On March 20th, Bandcamp also waived its revenue and fans threw down $4.3 million – 15x the amount of a normal Friday.

Bandcamp has pledged to continue giving back.

On June 5 and July 3, the first Friday of each month, they will waive their revenue share for all sales from midnight to midnight PDT on each day.