BMG To Begin Reviewing Historical Record Deals For Inequality

GÜTERSLOH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Label services company BMG announced plans to revisit historical record contracts with an eye towards addressing “injustices inflicted on black people.”

BMG revealed their plan in a note which first popped up in the inbox of content creators and rightsholders in BMG’s my-BMG app on June 9th.

In the letter, BMG says it is committed to positive change and is putting its money where its mouth is.

The full letter:

BLACKOUT TUESDAY: ONE WEEK ON

We are determined that last week’s action is more than a black square in a social media post or a series of slogans.

We need to play our part in addressing historical injustices inflicted on black people.

Last Wednesday we embarked on a journey designed to make lasting change.

We know we cannot change the world by ourselves, but we are determined to change our part of it. For the better.

Mindful of the music industry’s record of shameful treatment of black artists, we have begun a review of all historic record contracts. While BMG only began operations in 2008, we have acquired many older catalogues. If there are any inequities or anomalies, we will create a plan to address them. Within 30 days.

In common with many music companies, at BMG the reality is that black people are not as well represented as they are in the populations in which we operate. We are not as diverse as we could be. Despite numerous initiatives over the years, we have not made sufficient progress. We pledge to do so and will produce a plan to do so. Within 30 days.

Racism and social injustice exists in all 12 countries in which we operate. We need to play our part in tackling it. Each BMG office will create a plan to do so. Within 30 days.

Blackout Tuesday was an important moment of reflection. The real test for us all is now to come up with a credible plan for change.

We are committed to do so.

#BlackLivesMatter

Your BMG Team