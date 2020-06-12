Coachella And Stagecoach Hesitantly Set For April 2021

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents’ festival promoter Goldenvoice announced tentative dates for a return of both the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals in April 2021.

Word that Coachella and Stagecoach were canceled broke unofficially earlier this week, but that was formalized on Wednesday when Riverside County health officials announced they were canceling the festivals.

“Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” said Cameron Kaiser, the county’s public health officer.

The festivals, which were originally scheduled to take place in April, had been pushed back to October due to the virus with hopes that the situation on the ground would have changed sufficiently to permit the events to proceed.

Now, Goldenvoice is aiming to revive the iconic festivals in April 2021.

In a statement posted to Coachella’s website, Goldenvoice said:

Under the continuing health guidance of the County of Riverside, Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 will not take place this October as previously rescheduled. This is not the future that any of us hoped to confront, but our main focus remains the well-being of our fans, staff, artists, desert partners and everyone involved in the festival.

A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021. As of now, Coachella weekend one will take place April 9 – 11, 2021 and weekend two will be April 16 – 18, 2021. Stagecoach is set for April 23 – 25, 2021. We look forward to sharing our new lineups and more information. We can’t wait to be together in the desert again when it is safe.

All 2020 passes will be honored in 2021. Current pass holders will be sent an email by the end of the day on Monday, June 15 with further instructions to request a refund or to roll over to next year.

The news about Coachella’s cancellation for 2020 comes against the backdrop of a surge of new cases of coronavirus in Riverside County. According to the Press-Enterprise, the county saw 329 new cases on Thursday, pushing its total above 10,000 for the first time.

“The 10,000-case figure is a stark reminder that coronavirus is still active in the community and we need to continue the health practices that previously helped us flatten the curve,” Kim Saruwatari, the county’s public health director, said in a news release.