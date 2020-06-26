Kayne West Brings His Yeezy Fashion Line To The Gap

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Clothing retailer The Gap announced it has partnered with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West to carry the Yeezy brand at Gap stores.

Gap said that West is developing a new line of clothing for men, women, and children that will be sold in the retailer’s brick and mortar stores, aa well as online.

According to the Gap, the Yeezy brand will include “modern, elevated basics” that will be sold at “accessible” prices, but will reportedly not include the rapper’s popular line of shoes.

The Gap did not reveal the full terms of the agreement with Kanye, but noted that he will ertain sole ownership of the Yeezy brand.

Kanye will receive royalties from the partnership, and is in line for potential equity in the retailer if the partnership meets certain sales goals.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand.

Following the announcement, the retailer’s share price was up by 20%.