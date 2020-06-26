TikTok Deal Brings Prince’s Entire Discography To The Platform

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Short form video streamer TikTok announced it has struck a deal with the estate of late pop icon Prince to make his entire catalog available for content creators.

The agreement will allow TikTok users to create videos with songs such as “Controversy”, “1999,” and “Let’s Go Crazy,” for the soundtrack.

TikTok will be the first short-form video app to gain global access to Prince’s full discography, and as part of the agreement, The Prince Estate will offer special programming on the app over the next week.

The programming includes a new Prince Playlist, curated by the Estate that features highlights from across’s Prince’s repertoire with an emphasis on his activism on behalf of social equality.

As well, TikTok will host a special “Sound-Off” livestream tour of Paisley Park, Prince’s Minneapolis home and recording studio. Guided by Paisley Park’s legacy preservationist Mitch Maguire, the Sound-Off tour provides fans with an inside look at Prince’s lifestyle and creative process.

“Prince was known for breaking boundaries and TikTok has proven to do so as well. With the addition of Prince’s full catalogue on TikTok, it is our hope that a new generation of global fans can find meaning in Prince’s music, and be inspired to create,” said Troy Carter, Entertainment Advisor to the Prince Estate said in a press statement.

“We are massive fans of Prince and admirers of his cultural legacy. The addition of the Artist’s catalog to our Sounds library will inspire our users to connect with his music in creative and unexpected ways–his catalog is so deep, and many are approaching his songs with fresh ears. I can’t wait to see what’s in store,” added Brandon Holman, Label Partnerships Manager at TikTok.