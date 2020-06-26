Saban Music Group Ties Up With UPMG For Global Admin

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Saban Music Group, a music company backed by Israeli-American investor Haim Saban, announced an exclusive, global administration agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group.

SMG was founded in 2019 by Saban, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saban Capital Group LLC. SMG is led by industry veteran Gustavo Lopez, and the company focuses on signing and developing artists with international appeal.

SMG’s operations span recorded music, publishing, touring, management, and acquisitions, with a 360 spin on the business.

Their current client roster includes Static & Ben El (Israel), Mergui (Israel), Marie Monti (France), Chesca (Puerto Rico), and Reykon (Colombia), and more.

SMG previously sealed a global distribution and marketing agreement with Universal Music Group and is distributed through UMG’s Caroline subsidiary.

“We are excited to be partnering with Haim Saban and Gustavo Lopez and Saban Music to create opportunities for their artists and songwriters. I am confident that we will have outstanding success together,” said Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of UMPG.