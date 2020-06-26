Warner Bros. Tentpole ‘Tenet’ Release Delayed Due To Spike In Coronavirus Infections

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Bros. announced that it’s delaying the release of its latest summer blockbuster “Tenet” by two weeks, pushing its debut into August due to a spike in coronavirus cases in North America.

The $200 million dollar film, directed by Christopher Nolan, is now slated to debut on August 12th.

As well, the August 12th release date comes on a Wednesday, instead of the traditional weekend release, further shaking up the cinematic formula.

The delay is the second for the summer tentpole, which was originally scheduled for a July 17th release, but was pushed back to July 31st.

The film, an espionage thriller that features and ensemble cast led by John David Washington, also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.