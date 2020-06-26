Disney’s California Theme Park Re-Opening Plans Delayed Amid COVID-19 Spike

ANAHEIM, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Disney has been forced to put plans to re-open their California theme parks and resorts on hold, citing a lack of guidance from California health officials.

In a statement, Disney said: “We previously announced a proposed phased reopening of our theme parks for July 17, pending government approvals. We developed enhanced health and safety protocols for both cast and guests at Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort that have been approved, allowing us to reopen in a responsible manner and bring our cast members back to work.”

“The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials. Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date.”

However, some of Disney’s properties in California are still on track to re-open, including their Downtown Disney District, which is scheduled to open its doors on July 9th. Retail and restaurant locations throughout California are also on track to re-open as well, Disney said.

Disney is still planning to start re-opening its theme parks and resorts in Florida, starting on July 11, but the plan still requires approval from the state.

Infection rates in both Florida and California have been on the rise in recent days, including Orange County, where 733 new cases were reported on June 25th, according to the New York Times.

Florida has also seen a sharp uptick in infections, including in Orange County, where 730 new cases were reported on June 25th.

Disney’s resorts and parks throughout North America have been closed since mid-March, costing the company millions in revenue.