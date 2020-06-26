Justin Bieber Files Defamation Suit Against Two Social Media Users Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

Pop star Justin Bieber has launched legal action against two social media users who accused him of sexual assault.

Bieber filed a defamation suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the two unknown individuals, who posted as Danielle and Kadi and claimed that he sexually assaulted them in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Bieber’s suit claims that the accusations against him are fabricated and maintains that he has “indisputable documentary evidence” to that undercuts the stories of both accusers.

The social media user identified as Danielle, accused Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons Hotel after his surprise performance at SXSW in 2014. Bieber has since provided receipts and contemporary press accounts that seem to fly in the face of Danielle’s allegations.

The user identified as Kadi, who posted her story after Danielle, accused Bieber of sexually assaulting her in 2015 at the Langham Hotel in New York City.

In that instance, Bieber’s attorneys claims that Kadi is a fan who waits for him outside of hotels, but who he claims has never met.

Bieber was in New York at the time Kadi claimed she was assaulted, but said he attended a private party during the time of the alleged assault. He also claims there is photographic evidence to support his claim as well as several witnesses.

Through his suit, Bieber is seeking $10 million from each unidentified defendant.