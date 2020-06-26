‘Pop, Lock and Drop It’ Rapper Huey Killed In St. Louis Shooting

ST. LOUIS (CelebrityAccess) — St. Louis rapper, Huey, who scored a top 10 Billboard hit in 2006 with “Pop, Lock and Drop It” was killed in his hometown on Thursday night.

According to Fox2now, Huey, whose real name is Lawrence Franks Jr., was fatally injured in a double shooting shortly before 11 pm on Thursday night.

The shooting took place in front of a home in 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Mable Avenue in Kinloch. Hyey was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A second, unidentified 21-year-old man was connected with the shooting after turning up at an area police station with gunshot wounds with injuries that are not thought to be life-threaning the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

As many as 10 people may have witnessed the shooting, police told the Post Dispatch, and detectives are asking witnesses to come forward to help police find the killer.

A native of St. Louis, Huey burst onto the rap scene with “Pop, Lock and Drop It.” The song peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped to propel his first album “Notebook Paper” to 26 on the Billboard 200.

However, his 2010 followup album failed to gain traction. In 2013, he signed with Waka Flocka Flame’s label Brick Squad Monopoly and was reportedly working on a third album, which never materialized.

More recently, he was involved in real estate development and an upscale clothing line.