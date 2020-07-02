Update: Vanilla Ice Cancels Austin Concert Amid Coronavirus Surge

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Updated: Vanilla Ice has pulled out of his planned concert The Independence Day Throwback Beach Party at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill in Austin on Friday.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date. We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we’re going to stay home. pic.twitter.com/MWWfNWf3zd — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) July 2, 2020

Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Rob Van Winkle, was lined up to perform on Friday at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill in Austin, which has remained open despite a statewide shutdown order of bars by Texas governor Greg Abbott because it derives 51 percent of its revenue from food, the Austin Chronicle reported.

On Saturday, Color Me Badd, the Spazmatics, and Island Empire are scheduled to perform, while Audic Empire have been announced for an acoustic set on Sunday.

According to the Austin Chronicle, the venue can scale up to a capacity of 5,000 for concerts, but the concert’s promoter Mike Wade said the event will be limited to 2,500 fans.

Earlier this week, Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Rob Van Winkle, posted an image of a packed concert to his social media, captioning the image with “I can’t wait to get back to this. The Nineties were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers.”

Texas has become an epicenter for coronavirus in the U.S. in recent weeks, with the state reporting more than 8,000 new cases on July 1st.