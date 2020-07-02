Walmart To Convert Parking Lots Into Drive-In Theatres This Summer

BENTONVILLE, ARK (CelebrityAccess) — Retail giant Walmart announced that its converting parking lots at stores across the U.S. into drive-in movie theaters this summer.

Through a partnership with Tribeca Enterprises, the retailer 160 of its store parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters where customers can watch movies programmed by the Tribeca Drive-in team.

Movie showings will begin in August at towns around the country for a total of 320 showings that will will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered to guest’s vehicles.

Walmart’s drive-in tour will run through October.

“Drive-Ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11,” says Jane Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival. “But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for.”

As part of the partnership, Walmart will also launch a summer camp program over the internet via the interactive video platform Eko. For the project, Walmart is teaming up with Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel and Todd Oldham to serve as ‘camp counselors’ for the event and will lead ‘campers’ through through sessions varying from arts and crafts to fitness and other activities to keep them active and entertained.