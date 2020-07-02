BMG Forms Broad Partnership With ITV Studios

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — International television production and distribution company ITV Studios announced it has reached a wide-ranging global partnership with BMG.

The partnership will cover musical aspects of all areas of ITV Studios’ business, including records, publishing, production music and synch.

In addition, the deal will see the ITV Studios collaborate with BMG and its artist and composer clients to develop new placements for their music.

As part of the deal, BMG’s production music business launch a joint venture music label, and BMG Production Music will provide ITV Studios with preferential global access to its entire production music repertoire line-up.

“Music is a key part of the world-class programmes our talented production teams around the globe create to entertain millions of viewers. BMG demonstrated that they understood our music challenges and have come to the table with innovative solutions. We are looking forward to connecting our teams and working with everyone at BMG around the world to make this partnership a huge success,” said David McGraynor, Chief Operating Officer, ITV Studios.

Additionally, BMG will create a customized online platform offering a music delivery system to act as a one-stop-shop for ITV Studios’ creative teams.

The platform will host ITV’s commissioned music, music from the new joint venture production music label as well as BMGPM’s broader catalogue offering. The portal will also provide a direct link for ITV Studios’ creative teams to browse and search across BMG’s synch catalogue.