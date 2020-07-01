GWAR Signs With De Goot Entertainment For Management

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Heavy metal band, satirists, and cosplay enthusiasts GWAR have signed a worldwide management deal with In De Goot Entertainment.

“You can’t talk about outrageous live performances and career longevity in the heavy metal world without talking about this legendary band. As human scum, we are excited to dive right in, and grateful to have been accepted into the ferociously ingenious world of GWAR!” said McGathy.

“We’re gonna be rich! Filthy fucking rich I tell you. Imagine all the rolls of toilet paper and hand sanitizer I can buy…” said GWAR’s Blothar The Berserker. “In De Goot will help us in our never ending mission to destroy the music industry from the inside. We will bring this den of iniquity to its knees.”

The New York-based music management company, founded by Bill McGathy as a promotions and management company in 1993, currently reps a diverse roster of artists such as Biffy Clyro, Halestorm, Highly Suspect and Jesse Malin among others.