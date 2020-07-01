The T.J. Martell Foundation Announces The Rae Krenn Sunshine Award

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — After awarding Nashville native and longtime host of Nashville eatery The Palms Rae Krenn with the first-ever Sunshine Award earlier this month, the organization has expanded their plans for the honor.

According to the foundation, the award has been renamed to the Rae Krenn Sunshine Award, and starting in September, it will be presented on a monthly basis to a member of the local community who has helped to make Music City a sunnier place.

Recipients of the Rae Krenn Sunshine Award will be presented with a commemorative plaque, a complimentary lunch for four at The Palm in downtown Nashville and will be feted for the month on the T.J. Martell Foundation website and social media pages.

The TJ Martell foundation is soliciting potential sponsors for the award, with sponsorship donations starting at $2,500. The tax deductible onation will support the T.J. Martell Foundation’s cancer research programs at nine NCI-designated flagship hospitals including the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

“Help us recognize and celebrate those ‘silver linings’ in our community who are inspiring, put a smile on everyone’s face and who make a difference, all in support of cancer research,” says T.J. Martell Foundation board member and president/CEO of Soundcheck Nashville Ben Jumper.

To sponsor a deserving individual for the Rae Krenn Sunshine Award, email Tinti Moffat at tmoffat@tjmartell.org