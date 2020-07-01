Spotify Launches A New Duo Subscription, Debuts Real-Time Lyrics

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Streaming music service Spotify has launched a new duo account program, aimed at providing couples or home sharers with their own premium accounts.

The new membership plan, which has launched in the US, the Uk and 50 other markets around the world, allows two users to each have an ad-free premium account for $12.99 a month.

That represents a cost-savings of $2 dollars from Spotify’s family plan.

In addition, the duo plan includes a new playlists generated from both users music tastes.

The new account type is the latest in a series of new features that Spotify has rolled out in recent days. They also debuted a real-time lyrics feature powered by Musixmatch.

The lyrics are automatically downloaded and displayed in real time in the Spotify APP ui, or on the lockscreen of mobile devices.

Spotify’s real-time lyrics went live in 26 different markets around the world, including multiple Asian and South American countries, but the U.S. and Canada were not included due to hurdles with licensing.