Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Arrested For Domestic Violence

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Mickey Madden, bassist of the indie rock band Maroon 5 was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday and is facing charges of domestic violence.

According to the New York Post, the Los Angeles Police department said Madden was arrested under California penal code 273.5(a) for purposely inflicting “traumatic” injury on a partner or cohabitant.

The 41-year-old musician reportedly posted bail, which had been set at $50,000 but additional details about the case, including the identity of the victim were not disclosed.

A spokesperson for Maroon 5 told the Post that the band is looking into the incident.

“We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously,” the spokesperson told the Post. “For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

This isn’t Madden’s first brush with the law. In 2016, he was arrested after he was alleged to have provided a man in a bar in New York with cocaine but was provided with a conditional dismissal after serving one day of community service.

Madden is one of the founding members of Maroon 5.