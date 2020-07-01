Why The Music Industry Needs The Video Gaming Industry’s Help To Scale Virtual Concerts

(Hypebot) — The Fortnite event of 2019 proved that virtual concerts could be a success, but in order for the music industry to drive this idea forward, they need the help of the gaming industry. Learn more about how the gaming industry can help music companies scale virtual concerts.

Guest post by Thomas Quarry

There’s a reason why concert arenas sell out, and thousands of people gather to hear their favorite bands in person. It’s hard to beat the energy of a live show and to be a part of a unique experience that only you and other concertgoers share.

But concerts aren’t all rainbows and unicorns. You cram together like a pack of sardines, wait an hour to use the restroom, and wait another 30 minutes to get a drink at the bar. When the show is over, you wait another hour to get out of the parking lot.

What if there was a better way to enjoy live music? What if you could watch the show from the comfort of home, free to get up and move around whenever you want? The gaming industry has proven that virtual concerts are possible – and can be successful. But the music industry needs the gaming industry’s help to make virtual concerts a viable option in the future.

Fortnite Makes Virtual Concerts a Success

In 2019, Fortnite held a virtual concert that proved music and gaming can go hand in hand. The show featured the renowned DJ Marshmello. Even though it only lasted ten minutes, the live music streaming event attracted 10 million viewers.

The success of Marshmello’s performance is proof that music companies can benefit from virtual concerts. If fans can’t afford a concert ticket, they’ll happily pay for virtual access and enjoy the music experience.

With the Fortnite event, music companies have been handed a high stakes treasure map that can lead them to an untapped market.

The #stayhome movement of 2020 is further proof that people are open to and would pay money for a virtual concert experience. Many artists, unable to perform conventional concerts, streamed music shows for charity or for fun – and with great success. Some used recorded music, while others played with live instruments.

Gaming and Music Go Hand in Hand

Music has always been a part of the gaming industry. It’s hard to imagine a game without music. Even the early Super Mario Brothers games had music. The tracks were simple, but they brought the game to life.

Today, gamers make their own music playlists that they listen to while playing their favorite games. Many consoles and gaming platforms have integrated with music streaming services to make it even easier for gamers to enjoy the music they love while playing the games they love.

The Major League Gaming events attract millions of fans from all over the world, and they often offer virtual tickets that allow people to enjoy the event from the comfort of home.

These events are the ideal platforms for the scaling of virtual concerts. Much like Marshmello, artists can perform a set in front of millions of virtual attendees.

Live streaming and virtual events are already accepted and even expected by gamers. There are millions of gamers all over the world, and the multi-billion-dollar gaming industry can help the music industry propel the virtual concert experience forward.

An Enhanced Virtual Experience

Going beyond just the conventional virtual music concert experience, the gaming industry can also help evolve the experience further through virtual reality (VR) technology. Many games have already embraced VR and are incorporating it into their games.

In the future, the gaming industry may help make it possible for virtual attendees to watch music concerts in VR and feel like they are truly there.

But none of these things are possible without the gaming industry. For the music industry, it would be like going on a treasure hunt without a map. Few other industries, particularly in entertainment, are so quick to adopt and accept new technologies. On its own, it would be difficult for the music industry to scale the virtual concert concept. They need a built-in audience and platform that is already accepting of the idea, and that’s what the gaming industry offers.