City Winery Details Plans To Re-Open Safely

(Hypebot) — City Winery operates premier intimate music venues in seven cities across the country and like all live venues they’ve been hit hard by the coronavirus shutdown.

But now, City Winery is crawling back to life. In some cities, they’re already doing small shows. In others, venues are still waiting for local and state permission to re-open and present live music.

But whatever the location, a series of protocols have been put in place to keep patrons, staff, and artists safe.

The short video they’ve produced to share their reopening plan is admittedly, a bit of a promotional piece, but its also blueprint that other venues could follow to reopen safely.