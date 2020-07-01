Chase Rice Addresses His Weekend Concert, Says There Are “Varying Opinions” On COVID-19 And Concert Crowds

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country singer Chase Rice took to Instagram to address criticism about his performance at a concert last weekend where fans didn’t seem to be observing social distance requirements.

Videos of the concert, which took place at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary on Saturday, showed Rice performing indoors in front of a packed house.

None of the audience appeared to be wearing masks, or observing social distancing, despite the fact that Tennessee is one of the states where COVID-19 is currently surging.

In the video posted to Instagram, Rice noted that he became the target of criticism after posting videos of the show online and he conceded that there were “varying opinions” about COVID-19 and “how it works with live music crowds.”

He went on to say, seemingly in the face of video evidence to the contrary, that the safety of his fans was a “huge, huge priority” for him.

Still, the criticism of the concert appears to have had some impact. Rice said that his next concert would be a drive-in event, and would provide space for fans to socially distance at the event.

On Tuesday, Tennessee reported more than 1,200 new cases, including 66 new hospitalizations.

Watch Chase Rice’s response