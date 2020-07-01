Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival Rescheduled For 2021

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — Music icon Jay-Z and Roc Nation announced that they are punting on the annual Made In America festival for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Roc Nation announced that the festival, which was originally scheduled for Philadelphia Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 5th and 6th, will now take place in 2021.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021,” Roc Nation said in a statement.

According to the statement, fans who have already purchased tickets will be able to use them for the festival in 2021, but for those who need refunds, an email from Live Nation will provide details.

“If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to the point of purchase,” the statement said.