AEG Presents To Debut New 5,000-Cap Las Vegas Concert Venue

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents has partnered with Genting Berhad to bring a new concert venue to Genting’s Resorts World Las Vegas entertainment complex when it opens in the summer of 2021.

The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, a joint project between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents will be exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West and will host concerts to convention, corporate and sporting events, as well as serving as a stage for future high profile residencies.

The 5,000-capacity scalable venue will feature a large stage that is 64-foot deep by 196-foot wide stage is 13,550 square feet and features a height of 95-feet at gridiron level with a 78-foot clearance below steel, making for one of the tallest indoor performance spaces on the Strip.

The stage also features a 123-feet wide by 50-feet tall proscenium opening, and three scenic and performance stage lifts totaling 576 square feet that can accommodate up to 86,400 pounds.

The theater will also an audio system comprised of 265 speakers, along with a robotic automated lighting package and robotic follow spot, as well as almost 5,000 square feet of LED screens.

Seating in the venue is distributed between the orchestra floor and two balcony levels including dedicated VIP seating.

As for VIP accommodations, the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas boasts a dedicated VIP guest entrance, two luxe private salons with plush lounge seating and full-service bars, and premium VIP seating with bottle service for the ultimate night of entertainment.

“Resorts World Las Vegas shares our vision and passion of providing next-level entertainment and best-in-class venue experiences to sophisticated customers looking for something fresh and exciting,” said John Meglen, President and Co-CEO of Concerts West. “For over two decades, we’ve paved the way for the modern-day residency which has evolved into a proven model of success on the Las Vegas Strip. We look forward to introducing and sharing incredible programming in the near future and continue to pioneer the future of entertainment with our partners at Resorts World Las Vegas.”