CTS Eventim Partners With ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus On Mamma Mia Dinner Theater Production

HAMBURG, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German live event and ticketing company CTS Eventim announced it has formed a partnership with ABBA co-founder Björn Ulvaeus and acquired a 49% stake in the show and dinner event Mamma Mia! The Party.

Mamma Mia! The Party, a theatrical dining experience that combines elements of the award-winning musical comedy and the movies it inspired, with a four course Mediterranean-style meal, all set to the music of Abba.

Mamma Mia! The Party debuted in Stockholm, where it proved to be an immediate hit and expanded to London last fall, where it opened at the O2 and ran successfully for six months before COVID-19 reared its hideous head.

CTS Eventim already serves as the exclusive ticketing partner for the show.

“We are delighted to bring CTS Eventim further into the Mamma Mia! The Party family, following a successful collaboration during our first year in London. Despite the challenges of Covid-19 and the real hardships and uncertainties we and the wider industry face due to the pandemic, this is a vote of confidence both in Mamma Mia! The Party and in the recovery of live events generally.”

“Björn Ulvaeus is the creative mastermind behind Mamma Mia! The Party. Together with him and CTS EVENTIM’s extensive live entertainment know-how and marketing expertise, we will take this exciting production to a new international level as soon as the restrictions of Covid-19 are relaxed. Even if the Corona crisis is a major setback for the entire event industry, we firmly believe in this project, which has already proven its potential,” added CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg.