Nominations Opened For The 2020 Casino Entertainment Awards

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Casino Entertainment Awards announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 edition of the awards show.

The awards, which are typically part of the G2E, the Global Gaming Expo, a national conference focused on the casino industry that takes place annually in Las Vegas.

While the expo has been canceled this year due to the pandemic, the eighth annual Casino Entertainment Awards has been slated for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas subject to pandemic reopening directives.

Nominations will be accepted for in nine different categories, including casino artists, executives and venues. To be eligible, the nominee must have been active in the industry from April 2019 to March 2020 .

Finalists and award recipients are selected by the Casino Entertainment Awards Committee. Finalists will be announced in September.

Nominations can be submitted online here.

Categories for award nominations include:

• Independent Casino Talent Buyer of the Year

• Casino Booking Agent of the Year

• Casino Showroom/Theater of the Year

• Casino Arena/Amphitheater of the Year

• Casino Entertainment Executive of the Year

• Casino Comedian of the Year

• Casino Production/Variety Show of the Year

• Casino Musical Artist of the Year

• Casino Entertainer of the Year