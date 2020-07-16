Two UK Venues, The Welly And The Polar Bear Have Closed For Good

HULL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Two of the VMS Live’s concert venues – the 350-capacity Welly and the 200-capacity Polar Bear, have closed for good amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Hull Daily Mail, Kate Forster and VMS live CEO Bert van Horck transferred their authority as directors for VMS Live Ltd and VMS Lvie Venues Ltd to administrators on July 15th.

In a statement to the Hull Daily Mail, Horck said: “I am deeply saddened that we had to make this decision, following the completion of the yearly accounts, the announcements of the government and the bank reconciliation, which lead us to be at immediate risk of trading whilst insolvent.

“I would like to thank all of our staff on behalf of Kate and I for the magnificent efforts made to try and save these two companies, both between September and March during normal trading and beyond into the Covid-19 enforced closure,” he added.

VMS Live attributed the closures to the Covid-19 lockdown that has left the two venues dark for more than 115 days.

The closures will affect about 20 staff and all upcoming live-streaming events from the Polar Bear have been canceled.

VMS Live’s remaining four companies will continue to operate as before, the Daily Mail reported.