The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Marc Geiger

Former worldwide head of music at WME, Marc Geiger has history as an agent, a record company executive and a tech founder. Known as a seer, here Marc dives into the inner workings of the agency business and assesses the concert landscape.

Listen for insights into the music industry as well as Geiger’s history, from UCSD to Hollywood.

