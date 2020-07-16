The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Marc Geiger

Former worldwide head of music at WME, Marc Geiger has history as an agent, a record company executive and a tech founder. Known as a seer, here Marc dives into the inner workings of the agency business and assesses the concert landscape.

Marc Geiger
Marc Geiger (WME)

Listen for insights into the music industry as well as Geiger’s history, from UCSD to Hollywood.

 

 

 

 

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/marc-geiger/id1316200737?i=1000485178110

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3YBjSuhk9yJKd5FYuOFdKG

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=76222567

