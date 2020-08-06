Sixthman Launches A Customizable Event Production Service

(CelebrityAccess) — Festival and event producer Sixthman, who are best-known for their high seas destination events, announced the launch of a new service to offer a full suite of event management services to other event producers.

Sixthman Services, developed in partnership with Topeka, are aimed at event producers who may have had to scale down in recent months, and include full pre-planning, on-site execution and post-production phases of event management.

The venture offers full turnkey event production, or a la carte options that include Community Building, Design, Talent Procurement and Relations, Operations, Sponsorship, Merchandise Strategy, Inventory Management, Booking, Guest Services, Safety Protocols, and Virtual Events.

The genesis of the new service follows Sixthman’s multiyear partnership with Turner Classic Movie’s TCM Cruise. Since 2011, Sixthman has been providing everything from web-development, inventory management, and reservation and guest services during the pre-event and on-site phases for the network’s high seas cruise event.

“For the past twenty years, we’ve been honored to produce over 145 festivals on land, sand & sea for some of the globe’s most iconic actors, artists and athletes. During that time, we’ve been fortunate to learn so much about creating, planning and promoting highly complex and engaging events. With the expansion of Sixthman Services, we are now fully set up to take our passion and experience to help others to create and produce successful events of all sizes and styles. We couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to help brands, bands and event holders bring communities back together in venues of all kinds when the time is right, and together virtually in the meantime,” said Sixthman CEO Anthony Diaz.

Sixthman is also responsible for their own nautical experiences, including the Outlaw Country Cruise, Rock Boat, The Kiss Kruise, The Melissa Etheridge Cruise, and numerous others.