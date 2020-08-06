The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Jaan Uhelszki

Jaan Uhelszki was senior editor at “Creem” and is the co-writer of the new documentary on the legendary music magazine. Listen to hear tales of Lester Bangs, her appearance on stage with KISS, how Ronnie Van Zant predicted his death and how Cameron Crowe inspired the arc of the film. Jaan’s got stories, and she tells them!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jaan-uhelszki/id1316200737?i=1000487288819

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3NLq2cxJpKjQxxPjpCSU1E

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=76759196

