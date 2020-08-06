The Eurovision Song Contest Is Coming To America

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The creators of the Eurovision Song Contest announced that through a partnership with producer and television executive Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content, they will be bringing the televised talent competition to the U.S.

The American Song Contest will debut during the holiday season of 2021 and will see musical artists and bands from each of the 50 states and across multiple genres, compete to be crowned champion.

Artists from each state will go head to head with other artists in a series of 5-10 televised Qualifier Competitions, followed by Semi-Finals and ultimately, a final competition that will be organized similarly to how the NCAA’s March Madness functions.

As a lead up to the live televised competition, Propagate Content and The American Song Contest producing team will create The American Song Contest Academy, which will feature juries of established artists across a range of genres who will select the top talent from each state to compete in the main contest.

“Imagine if music was an Olympic sport and artists from all over the world came together to compete for the gold. That’s the Eurovision Song Contest. The American version will be different than anything seen before on U.S. television, marrying the fanfare and excitement of March Madness and the NFL playoffs with the artistry and beauty of world-class performances. The American Song Contest is a competition that happens to be televised, rather than a contest created to make a television show. And it’s open to all singers with a song, whether they are amateur artists or already signed to a major record label. No one is excluded from the competition,” said American Song Contest producer Mr. Anders Lenhoff.

“The Eurovision Song Contest’s unique legacy dates back sixty five years and its worldwide popularity is still rising. It’s time for America to experience this spectacle, through its sister competition, the American Song Contest. Love of music is universal and celebration of music in different genres and styles can transcend boundaries and unite people. We are excited to have found the right partners to offer another series that our fans across the globe can fall in love with and to share this unique competition with the American people,” added Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor, Eurovision Song Contest.