AMC To Reopen Some Theaters On August 20th With 15 Cent Movie Tickets

LEAWOOD, KS (CelebrityAccess) — After several false starts, AMC Theatres, the largest cinema chain in the U.S., announced plans to reopen some of its theaters in the U.S. on August 20th.

As part of the re-opening plan, the theater chain announced that special throwback pricing of just 15 cents per ticket.

AMC Entertainment, which owns the chain, said that it anticipates the phased re-opening plan to include about 100 cinemas in the U.S. on August 20th.

Approximately 300 additional AMC locations around the country are expected to open during the following two weeks leading up to the planned release dates of Disney’s latest super hero movie The New Mutants on August 28 and Warner Bros.’ sci-fi espionage thriller Tenet on September 3.

In a statement announcing the re-open plans, AMC said: “In 1920, the Dubinsky Brothers began operations with a single movie screen in Kansas City, Missouri. That single screen would serve as the foundation for what is known today as AMC Entertainment, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world. One hundred years later, as AMC reopens its doors to U.S. moviegoers for the first time in more than five months, AMC is celebrating its history with a throwback to the year it all started by offering “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

Following the August 20th re-opening, AMC announced plans to showcase “bring-back titles” such as Inception, Ghostbusters, The Black Panther, Back To The Future, Grease, and Star Wars Episode V: Return of the Jedi with ticket prices and concessions for those showings priced at $5.

AMC and other major cinema chains have said they plan to operate and reduced capacities, take steps to encourage social distancing among guests, institute increased theater cleaning and require masks for staff and guests.