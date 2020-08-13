Eddy Grant Accuses The Trump Campaign Of Using ‘Electric Avenue’ In A Campaign Video Without Permission

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Guyanese-British singer-songwriter Eddy Grant, who scored a reggae fusion hit in 1982 with “Electric Avenue” has become the latest musician to demand that Donald Trump stop using his music for political purposes.

In a cease and desist letter sent to the Trump’s Presidential Campaign, an attorney for Grant alleged that the campaign infringed on Grant’s copyright for “Electric Avenue” by using the song without permission in video criticizing Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

The animated video, posted to the personal Twitter account of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, plays unflattering audio quotes from Biden set to the tune of “Electric Avenue.”

The letter also invoked the Lanham Act, alleging that the “controversial” campaign’s use of “Electric Avenue” has caused “substantial damage and irreparable harm” to Grant’s reputation and standing.

Grant’s attorney claims that he will seek statutory damages and injunctive relief and goes on to note that the use of Grant’s copyrighted material in connection with campaign material “is a serious transgression and could subject you to upwards of an $100,000,000 in monetary damages.”