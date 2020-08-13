Sam Fender Performs At The UK’s First Major Outdoor Concert Since The Pandemic Lockdown Began

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK (CelebrityAccess) — 2,500 music fans turned out to Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne on Tuesday for a concert by Sam Fender as he performed in one of the first major outdoor events to take place in the UK since the coronavirus lockdown began.

“Super excited for our shows this week!! The first events of their kind, we hope everybody is ready to enjoy responsibly. There are a few rules to follow to keep everyone safe. No moving between platforms/areas and please keep a safe distance when moving around to go to the toilet (bring a mask too). You can pre-order booze on the venue website and there will be hand sanitizer on points of entry. You’ll all be sent arrival times so please check your emails and get down nice n early,” Fender said via social media prior to the performance.

For the show, the audience sat in 500 raised platforms spread evenly across the Newcastle Racecourse grounds in Gosforth Park where the ‘arena’ is located.

The platforms, which were spaced approximately 2 meters apart, allow up to five fans per to maintain social distancing while enjoying a live performance.

Other safety precautions include additional training for staff to maintain hygiene including hand washing, wearing gloves when serving and delivering food. Staff and support stewards will be required to wear masks at all times.

Socially distancing queues for bathrooms, and scheduled entry to the venue to avoid congregations of fans.

The venue can accommodate about 2,500 fans and tickets for the event sold out in minutes.

Upcoming performances at the outdoor arena include Two Door Cinema Club, Bootleg Beatles and Bjorn Again, Supergrass, The Libertines, Van Morrison, and Maximo Park, among others.