The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Author Maria Konnikova

Maria Konnikova is the author of the new bestseller “The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win.” A Ph.D. psychologist/staff writer at “The New Yorker,” Konnikova decides to tackle poker, a game she doesn’t even know how to play, because it’s a metaphor for life and she wants to investigate luck. Listen to gain insight into poker as well as game theory and the ins and outs of the poker circuit. I’ve never played poker and I loved “The Biggest Bluff.” I believe you’ll love what Maria Konnikova has to say in this podcast.

