Dan + Shay Reschedule Arena Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country pop duo Dan + Shay announced the rescheduled dates for their postponed North American tour.
Dan + Shay’s “Arena Tour” which was originally underway as of early March 2020, was postponed along with everything else due to the coronavirus.
The tour now kicks off on September 9th, 2021 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, North Carolina, with dates through the Autumn before wrapping on December 7th at TD Garden in Boston.
In a post to their social medias, the band said:” Thank you to our fans for being so patient while we worked through the rescheduling of the (arena) tour. we’re absolutely crushed that it wasn’t able to happen this year, but your safety is more important to us than anything, so we made the difficult decision to move the tour to 2021. even though it seems like an eternity, the new year will be here before we know it, and we promise it will be worth the wait.”
“All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. and it hurts our hearts to say this, but unfortunately, some of the shows were not able to be rescheduled. we tried everything in our power to include as many as we possibly could, but the global pandemic has left our industry fighting an uphill battle, especially when it comes to logistics. if your show is one that has been canceled, or if you are unable to attend a rescheduled date, you can get a refund at your point of purchase. details aside, just know that we care about every single one of you, and are grateful, as always, for your continued support. it’s been a rollercoaster of a year, but hopefully we’ll become better because of it. much love to all, and see you on the road in 2021,” Dan and Shay added.
Dan + Shay’s rescheduled Arena Tour
September 9 — Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
September 10 — Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
September 11 — Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
September 14 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 16 — New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 17 — Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
September 18 — Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
September 23 — Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
September 24 — Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
September 25 — Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
October 1 — Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
October 2 — Chicago, IL – United Center
October 3 — Grand Rapids, MI -Van Andel Arena
October 17 — Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
October 20 — San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
October 21 — Sacramento, CA -Golden 1 Center
October 23 — Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 24 — Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
October 28 — Portland, OR – Moda Center
October 29 — Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
November 4 — Orlando, FL – Amway Center
November 5 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
November 12 — Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
November 13 — Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
November 14 — Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
November 20 — New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
November 21 — Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
December 3 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
December 4 — Hershey, PA – Giant Center
December 5 — Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
December 7 — Boston, MA – TD Garden