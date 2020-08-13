Dan + Shay Reschedule Arena Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country pop duo Dan + Shay announced the rescheduled dates for their postponed North American tour.

Dan + Shay’s “Arena Tour” which was originally underway as of early March 2020, was postponed along with everything else due to the coronavirus.

The tour now kicks off on September 9th, 2021 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, North Carolina, with dates through the Autumn before wrapping on December 7th at TD Garden in Boston.

In a post to their social medias, the band said:” Thank you to our fans for being so patient while we worked through the rescheduling of the (arena) tour. we’re absolutely crushed that it wasn’t able to happen this year, but your safety is more important to us than anything, so we made the difficult decision to move the tour to 2021. even though it seems like an eternity, the new year will be here before we know it, and we promise it will be worth the wait.”

“All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. and it hurts our hearts to say this, but unfortunately, some of the shows were not able to be rescheduled. we tried everything in our power to include as many as we possibly could, but the global pandemic has left our industry fighting an uphill battle, especially when it comes to logistics. if your show is one that has been canceled, or if you are unable to attend a rescheduled date, you can get a refund at your point of purchase. details aside, just know that we care about every single one of you, and are grateful, as always, for your continued support. it’s been a rollercoaster of a year, but hopefully we’ll become better because of it. much love to all, and see you on the road in 2021,” Dan and Shay added.

Dan + Shay’s rescheduled Arena Tour

September 9 — Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 10 — Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

September 11 — Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

September 14 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 16 — New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 17 — Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

September 18 — Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

September 23 — Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

September 24 — Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

September 25 — Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

October 1 — Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

October 2 — Chicago, IL – United Center

October 3 — Grand Rapids, MI -Van Andel Arena

October 17 — Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

October 20 — San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 21 — Sacramento, CA -Golden 1 Center

October 23 — Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 24 — Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

October 28 — Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 29 — Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

November 4 — Orlando, FL – Amway Center

November 5 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 12 — Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

November 13 — Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

November 14 — Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 20 — New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

November 21 — Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

December 3 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

December 4 — Hershey, PA – Giant Center

December 5 — Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

December 7 — Boston, MA – TD Garden